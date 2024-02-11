HighTower Advisors LLC Has $29.26 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $29,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average of $131.33. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

