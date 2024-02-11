HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 156.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,909 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of United Rentals worth $30,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $650.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $658.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.