HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,483 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.57% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $23,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

