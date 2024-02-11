HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 154.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,057 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $28,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

