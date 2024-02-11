HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,098 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.58% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000.

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

