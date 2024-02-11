HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Texas Pacific Land worth $22,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,239,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,517,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,908,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,466.11 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,000.00. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,535.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,695.79.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

