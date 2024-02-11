HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $28,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,153 shares of company stock valued at $681,957. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $240.00 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $240.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.47.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

