HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,737 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 70.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 10.0% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Diageo by 7.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.53. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

