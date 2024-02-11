HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 79,436 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,436 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.67% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $23,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $705.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.