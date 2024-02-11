Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HIW opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 143.89%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

