Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Cut by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hubbell by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hubbell by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $363.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.40. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,891 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,870. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

