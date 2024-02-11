HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $652.69

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $652.69 and last traded at $651.11, with a volume of 107008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $628.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.17.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

