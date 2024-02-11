Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.87.

HPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

