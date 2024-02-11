Huntington National Bank Acquires 2,540 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 284.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Newmont by 66.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

NYSE NEM opened at $32.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

