Huntington National Bank Acquires 4,982 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 108.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 945.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Copart by 110.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 97.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Copart by 98.8% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 365,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 181,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

