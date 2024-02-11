Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.