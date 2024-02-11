Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

