Huntington National Bank Buys 1,541 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 148.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SAP were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SAP by 30.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 66.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,661 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,491,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SAP by 22.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP Trading Up 0.2 %

SAP stock opened at $181.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $112.57 and a 12-month high of $181.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.