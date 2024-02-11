Huntington National Bank Buys 292 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $108.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average of $102.05.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.