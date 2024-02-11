Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $193.76 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.38.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

