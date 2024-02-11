Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WesBanco by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WesBanco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in WesBanco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

