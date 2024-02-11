Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,161,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

MGC stock opened at $180.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.