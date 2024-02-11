Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 67.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 930,021 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 26.4% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 53.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Cedar Fair stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Get Our Latest Report on FUN

About Cedar Fair

(Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.