Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $286.27 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $368.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.67.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

