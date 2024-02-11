Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,447,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $216.76 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.29 and its 200 day moving average is $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

