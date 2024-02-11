Huntington National Bank Has $208,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 1.3 %

ALB stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.