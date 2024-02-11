Huntington National Bank Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $304.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,270.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.19. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $308.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

