Huntington National Bank Has $285,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Relx were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $42.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

