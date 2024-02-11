Huntington National Bank Has $301,000 Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 47.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $152.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.63 and a 1-year high of $161.17.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

