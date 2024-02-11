Huntington National Bank Has $317,000 Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGZ. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,588.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $107.86 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.80 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.79.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.