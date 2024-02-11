Huntington National Bank Has $333,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

