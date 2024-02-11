Huntington National Bank Has $367,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,796 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $105.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.87. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

