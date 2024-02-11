Huntington National Bank Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $953.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $900.23 and a 200 day moving average of $841.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $973.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

