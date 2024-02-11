Huntington National Bank Has $430,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TYL opened at $440.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 118.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.06 and a 12 month high of $451.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,028 shares of company stock worth $13,248,446. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

