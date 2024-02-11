Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

