Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $184.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.93. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

