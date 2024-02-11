Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

