Huntington National Bank Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 243.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 175,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 124,512 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 94.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,054,754 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after buying an additional 511,760 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 84,887 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

