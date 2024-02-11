Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $55,143,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $167.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $175.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

