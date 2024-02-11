Huntington National Bank Purchases 218 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,877,000 after acquiring an additional 235,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,558,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,930,000 after acquiring an additional 172,655 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,557,000 after acquiring an additional 776,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $85.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $86.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

