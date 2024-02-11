Huntington National Bank Purchases 265 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,561,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RCL opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

