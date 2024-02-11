Huntington National Bank Purchases 330 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 803.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.6% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.4% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $100.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

