Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 635.7% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 697,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 603,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 207.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 450,788 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2 %

TTE opened at $64.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

