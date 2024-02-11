Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,093,000 after acquiring an additional 288,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $210.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.21. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.33 and a 12 month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

