Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Celanese by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 231.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,261 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 6.6% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 45,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $148.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $159.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

