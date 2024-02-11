Huntington National Bank Sells 106 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $114.88 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

