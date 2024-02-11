Huntington National Bank Sells 1,176 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,595,000 after acquiring an additional 345,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 686,174 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Barclays cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.