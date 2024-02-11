Huntington National Bank Sells 1,240 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,530,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,591,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 69,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 43,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 150,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

