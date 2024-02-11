Huntington National Bank Sells 1,311 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Encore Wire by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $244.31 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $138.20 and a 12-month high of $246.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.28 and its 200-day moving average is $189.35.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

