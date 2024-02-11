Huntington National Bank Sells 1,348 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

